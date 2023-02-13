ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, February 13, 2023.
- Kansas City Chiefs win second Super Bowl in five years
- Woman killed in hit-and-run on Clifford Avenue
- Neighbors react to fatal Williamson crash into car, shed, home
- Rochester Museum & Science Center hold virtual reality Black History Month event
- Governor Hochul in Rochester to discuss Finger Lakes investments
- Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions puts a local spin on the ‘Puppy Bowl’
Weather forecast: Quiet transition into the new week with spring-like warmth ahead
Get ready for yet another warm-up this week starting with Monday as high climb into the upper 40s under a mix of clouds and sun. A nearby frontal system will pass us to the north during the evening which may spark a few spotty showers or flakes, but will be of little consequences through the overnight hours leaving behind a mostly dry day overall. Lows fall into the low 30s and upper 20s.