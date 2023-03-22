ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
- Rochester man hospitalized after Chestnut Street stabbing
- 1,400 thefts: Local leaders blame TikTok car theft trend on company itself
- RPD investigating latest string of smash-and-grabs in Rochester
- Main Street Armory crowd surge victim’s family retains civil rights attorney
- Man dies from injuries after rescue by Genesee River
- Rochester International Jazz Festival lineup unveiled
Weather forecast: Warmth continues as we wait on waves of rain
Our Wednesday will be cloudier overall, but southerly winds will help temperatures jump into the lower and middle 50s into the afternoon as a few spotty showers start to fire. An approaching cold front will serve as the main catalyst for rain late Wednesday night into Thursday. Soaking rain is likely Thursday before tapering late. This will serve as system #1, set to give way to system #2 Saturday.