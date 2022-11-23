ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
- Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting: 7 dead, including the shooter
- Rochester police identify 12-year-old killed in Atkinson St. shooting, mayor delivers message
- Hochul directs NYS Police to increase surveillance in LGBTQ and Jewish Communities
- Unity hospital holds Thanksgiving for patients, loved ones
- Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce gets 5-star accreditation
- Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
Weather forecast: Traveling? We’re quiet through Thanksgiving
We’re partly cloudy with temperatures topping out in the middle 40s. We’ll warm even further with highs jumping toward 50 degrees for Thanksgiving Thursday with the same sunshine sticking around. Those traveling within the confines of WNY through Thanksgiving won’t have any problems at all.