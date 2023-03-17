ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, March 17, 2023.

Rain is falling across the region through this afternoon. Warm air, rain, and wind are all key ingredients to melting snow. Many are seeing plenty of green grass by Friday night into Saturday. Melting snow won’t contribute to any flooding concerns either, total rainfall will be in the neighborhood of half an inch or so for most. Additional melting snow might tack on an extra tenth of an inch to what’s flowing into the rivers, so nowhere near enough to be an issue. Just be sure to clear out the storm drains!