ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Another quiet weather day awaits us as high pressure maintains a firm grip on the area. Much like earlier this week we’ll see filtered sunshine from some high clouds during the day. These will be the result of showers to our south and east, despite the clouds we should stay dry thanks to dry air from our lingering high. Temperatures, in part due to the clouds will moderate out to the low 70s this afternoon.