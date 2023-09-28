ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, September 28, 2023.
- Driver dead after crash with Wayne Central school bus in Webster
- Mayor Evans addresses six minors accused of robbing people with hammer, police chase in stolen car
- Zeldin attacker David Jakubonis pleads guilty
- ‘Worst we’ve seen:’ Rochester auto glass repair shop responds to increased car vandalisms
- Monroe County Veterans Day Parade to return for second year in mid-November
Weather forecast: A few more clouds through Friday
Another quiet weather day awaits us as high pressure maintains a firm grip on the area. Much like earlier this week we’ll see filtered sunshine from some high clouds during the day. These will be the result of showers to our south and east, despite the clouds we should stay dry thanks to dry air from our lingering high. Temperatures, in part due to the clouds will moderate out to the low 70s this afternoon.