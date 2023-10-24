ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Tuesday is shaping out to be the nicest day of the week. Those clouds will move out early in the morning, leaving us with sunny and beautiful skies. We expect temperatures to soar into the low 70s. Tuesday will for sure be the best day to get outside and soak up all of the sunlight you can before those clouds roll back in. The warmth continues into Wednesday and Thursday with clouds moving back in. A passing shower could pass through the Western New York area on Wednesday. Other than that, we are looking at a dry stretch for the next few days. It isn’t until we start getting closer to the weekend that those rain chances start creeping back up.