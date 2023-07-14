ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, July 14, 2023.

Friday should be dry for the most part with highs back in the low 80s. The only shower chance would be off of a favorable lake breeze. A front from the west starts to creep in Saturday and could lead to a few showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend, but here’s to hoping the boundary remains too far west and we avoid the rain. It looks to pass over sometime overnight, resulting in some early rain Sunday, plus or minus a few hours. If it stalls a bit, we will keep storms in the forecast for Sunday afternoon.