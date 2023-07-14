ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, July 14, 2023.
- Suspect arrested in fatal Genesee Street shooting
- Rochester cannabis business-owner plans to sue after his shop was raided by OCM
- UPrep alleges ‘racist’ comments were allowed at Irondequoit zoning meeting
- Mother of 6-year-old killed on Thurston calls city council to action
- More than 500 performers announced for 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival lineup
Weather forecast: Weekend on approach, let’s talk storm chances
Friday should be dry for the most part with highs back in the low 80s. The only shower chance would be off of a favorable lake breeze. A front from the west starts to creep in Saturday and could lead to a few showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend, but here’s to hoping the boundary remains too far west and we avoid the rain. It looks to pass over sometime overnight, resulting in some early rain Sunday, plus or minus a few hours. If it stalls a bit, we will keep storms in the forecast for Sunday afternoon.