ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

It has been mainly dry here in Rochester as the sun starts to set on this Monday evening. Windy conditions are expected to stick around with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s for tonight. Lake effect snow showers are affecting areas south and north of Rochester with wind flows out of the west. Overnight, we will start to see the westerly flow shift to a northwesterly flow. This will allow for some bands of lake effect snow to make its way through the Rochester area starting Tueday morning.