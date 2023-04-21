ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, April 21, 2023.

The mild start to Friday will stand as a good jumping-off point for the warmest day in a while as many if not all have the chance to push into the 80s for highs.

Clouds thin out during the morning and early afternoon which opens the door to plenty of sunshine, which is one of the reasons we’ll get to 80! A touch of humidity will build during the day, this along with the sunshine and a lake breeze a few afternoon/evening thunderstorms could spark up. Severe weather is not very likely in this situation. But it will get gusty underneath anything that does form and winds could approach the 60 mph damage threshold we usually watch for.