ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

While most of the rain showers have cleared on this gloomy Tuesday, clouds will remain in the area until later tonight. We expect temperatures to drop to the mid to upper 40s tonight into Wednesday morning. It seems that we have finally reached the end of the rainy and wet streak.