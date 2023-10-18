ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
- RPD continues murder investigation of missing teen
- ‘Literally monsters’: Yates County DA provides update on 18-person sex trafficking case
- Monroe County IDA approves $63.4 million in tax breaks for fairlife
- Cannabis Control Board extends deadline to apply for adult-use licenses
- New bus cameras installed at Monroe Co. school districts aiming to hold reckless drivers accountable
Weather forecast: The sun will finally make its return
While most of the rain showers have cleared on this gloomy Tuesday, clouds will remain in the area until later tonight. We expect temperatures to drop to the mid to upper 40s tonight into Wednesday morning. It seems that we have finally reached the end of the rainy and wet streak.