ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
- RPD: Man shot, hospitalized with critical injuries
- NYS Office of Cannabis Management settles lawsuit, aims to issue licenses to Finger Lakes
- Man sentenced to 9 years for gun charges after allegedly firing at police
- Maternal mortality rates increasing
- Center for homeless veterans completes significant upgrades
Weather forecast: Summer warmth keeps on building
We’re now 10 consecutive days deep since the last time Rochester registered measurable rainfall. That streak likely still has a runway ahead. The forecast calls for more of the same for the rest of the week. Continued sunshine will allow each day moving forward to be a degree or two warmer than the day prior. That takes us into the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday, upper 80s to end the week Friday.