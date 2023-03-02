ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, March 2, 2023.
- OSCO: Officers fatally shoot man during altercation on Main St. in Canandaigua
- Irondequoit man found guilty of girlfriend’s murder to be sentenced
- Buffalo firefighter dies battling downtown blaze
- Insulin cost cuts to serve as ‘financial gamechanger’ for diabetics
- New York bill would decriminalize sex trade
Weather forecast: Dry for the next 48 hours, then March Snow and Ice
Overnight lows will hover near the freezing mark for most, before squeezing into the low 40s and upper 30s for highs Thursday. Clouds remain fairly solid across the region Thursday despite high pressure to our north, that trend also persists into Friday ahead of our next weather maker.