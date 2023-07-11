ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

A west flow Tuesday will help temperatures climb. We start in the low 60s and finish in the upper 80s under hazy skies. There are signs that we could see smoke overhead Tuesday. It’s unlikely we get any rain, but an isolated shower off a lake breeze cannot be ruled out. A weak boundary through the Finger Lakes will drop south and bring the rain threat for Wednesday. It’s coming from Canada, so it doesn’t bring much in humidity, or a trigger for that matter. The timing is also not conducive for rain, being early Wednesday morning. This could change if the boundary stalls overhead, but that is still to be determined.