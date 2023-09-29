ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, September 29, 2023.
- Rochester police release body cam video of shooting during fight with officer
- ‘Quick thinking:’ How students and staff reacted during deadly school bus crash
- Rochester community celebrates the recovery of 4-year-old shot last year
- Wilmot Warrior Weekend starts Friday
- Bills K Tyler Bass named AFC special teams player of the month
Weather forecast: Summer’s revenge on the way
Clouds will continue to dominate our sky Friday, occasionally allowing for partial sunshine to peek through with highs in the lower 70s. The energy from this system jumps eastward, kind of skipping over WNY with regard to rainfall. It is unlikely rain of any consequence will affect the Rochester area Friday. Even across the Finger Lakes, shower chances are pretty darn low.