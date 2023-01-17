ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

We’re bracing for a narrow window of opportunity for light freezing rain Tuesday morning. It won’t be much, but it won’t take much to create slick spots on roads. Moisture will edge in our direction overnight and into the wee hours of the morning. The same clear skies that we loved this afternoon will help bleed warmth into the first part of the night. As clouds return, temperatures will nudge upward into the morning. But that initial drop this evening might be enough for the “catch up” to not quite get us to freezing in time.