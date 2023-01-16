ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, January 16, 2023.
- Rochester celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- 19-year-old dead after shooting at Rochester Burger King
- Lollypop farm: Second investigation into Iroquois St. home, dog removed
- Missing teen: Alert for Brilynn Hunt-Lino cancelled
- Local superintendent reacts to Hochul’s proposed state education plans
- UR Medicine hosts hands-on surgical skills training for high school girls
- Rochester celebrates Bills win at Pittsford Pub and Grille
Weather forecast: Partial sun today as we melt the only snow we have
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be off to a seasonably chilly start in the mid to upper teens, and feature a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will finally climb into the 30s as we finally break the freezing mark, and it’s an overall quiet weather day. Increasing clouds will eventually arrive later in the day ahead of our first of several storm systems to impact us this week.