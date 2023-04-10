ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, April 10, 2023.

Clear skies will drop lows near freezing by morning, but rebound into the 50s and 60s for Monday afternoon highs under mostly sunny skies. The one caveat to our warmer weather across the lake plains this week will be the lake breeze keeping places like Charlotte, Irondequoit, and anywhere along Lake Ontario about 10 degrees cooler than Rochester. Highs that are in the 60s will likely mean highs in the 50s for those areas, so jackets will be needed in order to stay comfortable while outdoors.