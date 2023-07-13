ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, July 13, 2023.
- Man dead after shooting on Genesee Street in Rochester
- Rochester bus driver indicted, accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl
- New lawsuit targets social media sites, gun retailers for roles in Tops mass shooting
- ‘Hometown hero:’ YMCA employee selected as 2023 Special Olympics athlete
- Protecting yourself from credit card skimmers
Weather forecast: Eyes on radar as a warm front approaches tonight
Overnight and into early Thursday, a low moving out of Michigan will pass north of us dragging with it some widespread rain with some embedded thunder. Most should see at least some rain overnight also, light sleepers beware especially the further north you are this might wake you up.