ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Temperatures fall into the 40s overnight and continue to slip into the 30s Thursday ahead of our next storm system that will bring snow to a large swath of the Midwest. The path of this low will move through Lake Erie and just north of Lake Ontario. As of right now we expect a warm front to extend from this system and settle over the Finger Lakes, keeping warmth to the south and cold air to the north. That could keep Lake Ontario shoreline towns in the 30s through the evening. Models are hinting at a dry day through late Thursday evening, then precipitation moving in from the west.