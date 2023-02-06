ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, February 6, 2023.
- 3.8 magnitude earthquake near West Seneca, Buffalo
- Firefighters battle fire at vacant house on N. Clinton Avenue
- Al Sharpton to speak at funeral for Franklin Florence
- RPD: Man injured in hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
- RG&E responds to calls to make the company a public utility, cites it as a ‘political agenda’
- How local donations are helping Ukrainians’ fight for freedom and what’s needed next
Weather forecast: Another warm week on tap
High pressure moves in again behind our cold front providing a quiet start to the new week. Monday morning starts off in the mid 20s with a stray flake possible before drier air moves in. Highs will be much more seasonable in the low to mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies, and there may even be some sunshine to bask in before the day is finished.