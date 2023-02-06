ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, February 6, 2023.

High pressure moves in again behind our cold front providing a quiet start to the new week. Monday morning starts off in the mid 20s with a stray flake possible before drier air moves in. Highs will be much more seasonable in the low to mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies, and there may even be some sunshine to bask in before the day is finished.