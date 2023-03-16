ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, March 16, 2023.

A bubble of high pressure extending from the Gulf States into the Northeast will keep us dry through Thursday. A warm flow of air will send our temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon and clouds will be increasing. We start to track a threat of rain showers going into early Friday morning as another cross-country storm moves into the Great Lakes. The path of this low will be well to our north, meaning rain locally and temperatures surging into the 40s. Some models are hinting at towns getting into the lower 50s by the afternoon.