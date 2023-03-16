ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, March 16, 2023.
- Man shot during carjacking robbery on Emerson St.
- Firefighters battle fire at vacant home on North Street
- Brighton Whole Foods to open April 12, now hiring
- Avelo Airlines coming to Rochester with non-stop service to Raleigh, NC
- Organization warns of consequences on increasing state minimum wage
Weather forecast: Warm air is here, but not to stay
A bubble of high pressure extending from the Gulf States into the Northeast will keep us dry through Thursday. A warm flow of air will send our temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon and clouds will be increasing. We start to track a threat of rain showers going into early Friday morning as another cross-country storm moves into the Great Lakes. The path of this low will be well to our north, meaning rain locally and temperatures surging into the 40s. Some models are hinting at towns getting into the lower 50s by the afternoon.