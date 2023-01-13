ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, January 13, 2023.
- Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road
- Car stolen with children inside in Rochester
- Man charged with murder of parents, third victim in critical condition after Henrietta stabbing
- Convicted murderer Christopher Porco sits down with John Gray to talk about new motion in case
- URMC unveils tuition-free nursing education program
- Customers can expect egg prices to spike again as businesses adjust inventory
Weather forecast: Morning snow
Snow will continue to fall through the morning, the steadiest and most widespread will fall before 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. on, we’ll see snow begin to break up south of Rochester, but steadier snow will continue closer to the lakeshore and throughout Orleans County until around 2 p.m. After that scattered snow showers will roll off Lake Ontario through the evening. Additional accumulations after this point will be localized, which will be where the “jackpot” zones play out.