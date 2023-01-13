ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, January 13, 2023.

Snow will continue to fall through the morning, the steadiest and most widespread will fall before 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. on, we’ll see snow begin to break up south of Rochester, but steadier snow will continue closer to the lakeshore and throughout Orleans County until around 2 p.m. After that scattered snow showers will roll off Lake Ontario through the evening. Additional accumulations after this point will be localized, which will be where the “jackpot” zones play out.