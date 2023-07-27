ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, July 27, 2023.

An initial complex of strong thunderstorms fizzled out fast into WNY as it ran into more stable air. This initial line will do nothing more than kick off a few light rain showers. To our west, a more robust chunk of energy will swing by overnight into Thursday morning. This “shortwave”, as we call it, will ignite a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. For most of you, this will be an uneventful night with nothing more than some heavy rain and an early wake up call with thunder. While instability is limited, appreciable wind shear could support a stronger storm or two. This could affect a small portion of you, but I maintain this overall risk appears very low.