ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

A boundary approaches from the west but does not arrive on today. All it will do is force warm air ahead of it and we see a 30° jump in temperatures into the afternoon, highs getting to near 90°. Adding some humidity will make it feel even warmer. Some residual wildfire smoke will certainly be overhead, but the question is whether or not it drifts downward. If it does, we will watch air quality drop and the AQI will climb. If it stays aloft, we only deal with hazy skies and warm air.