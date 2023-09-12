ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
- Former Irondequoit police chief to appear in court for plea hearing
- Bills open with inexcusable loss for purported Super Bowl contender
- Brighton PD: Car thefts down amid expedited appearance tickets
- WATCH: How the Rochester community remembers 9/11
- The 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival: Info to know
Weather forecast: Showers and storms this afternoon
We’ll enjoy a mostly dry morning before rain and perhaps a few rumbles develop into the afternoon Tuesday. That front will mark a shift to cooler air into the middle and later part of the week. Daily highs don’t get out of the 60s starting Wednesday and we might have a few overnight lows trickling into the 40s by the end of the week.