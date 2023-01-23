ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, January 23, 2023.
- Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead
- City of Rochester reaches new agreement with RPD union
- Bills’ season ends with embarrassing loss to Bengals
- ‘I can still hear the gun shots’: Students involved in Franklin HS shooting speak out
- Bishop Matthew Clark dies at 85 following period of declining health
- NY Army Natl. Guard from Rochester, statewide leave for Kuwait deployment
Weather forecast: Snow chances are high this week
Colder air filtering in behind our “snowy” system from Sunday evening will keep lake enhanced flurries around into Monday morning that will provide another coating up to an inch or so of accumulations locally. Drier air works in temporarily with highs near the freezing mark as skies quiet down towards evening. High temperatures through most of this week should be more seasonable in the 30s with lows in the mid 20s.