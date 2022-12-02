ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, December 2, 2022.

While it will be windy most of Friday night into Saturday evening, this lunch timeframe could feature brief gusts to 50-60 mph, particularly from Rochester westward. Should widespread gusts remain limited to the 50 mph ballpark, issues with damage and outages will be very limited (similar to what we just went through this week). The higher end of the gust potential spectrum of 60+ mph generally produces scattered outages and tree damage. We do NOT anticipate this being a high-end wind event by our standards, more of a garden variety flavor that causes sporadic vs. widespread problems. But, there’s enough velocity potential to justify at least some risk for outages or damage.