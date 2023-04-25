ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
- Biden announces 2024 reelection bid
- Greece PD: Homeowner shoots intruder during Brayton Rd. burglary
- City of Rochester to file lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia for car thefts
- Victim in Brighton fox attack describes encounter, authorities update investigation
- RCSD unions address safety and security on school campuses
- Bills announce training camp return to St. John Fisher University for 2023
Weather forecast: Where did spring go?
Colder and unsettled weather has greeted WNY to start our new workweek. Things were just unsettled enough Monday afternoon to support some small hail for some.
The cold core of an upper-level low will spin directly overhead Tuesday, which means more of today’s weather all over again. The afternoon will feature another blossoming of showers with a few rumbles, perhaps some small hail in there as well. Temperatures will top out around either side of 50 degrees. Temps will then drop into the lower and middle 30s Tuesday night, just cold enough for perhaps a few wet snowflakes to mix in.