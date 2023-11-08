ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest updates in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Wednesday will start out chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. It isn’t until mid morning when we will start to see clouds move in from the west. Our next system will make its way into the Western New York area Wednesday afternoon, potentially bringing a wintry mix. The system is expected to stick around until Thursday morning, but with temperatures gradually rising after the warm front passes through. This will allow for the potential wintry mix to eventually switch to rain. Temperatures will remain above freezing for Thursday morning and any chance of precipitation will teeter off as Thursday afternoon nears.