ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, October 27, 2023.
- Maine police surround home in search for suspect in the fatal shooting of 18
- At least 3 people shot, 1 fatally on I-190; city vehicle hit several times
- Celebration of life to be held for teen found dead near Vanguard Pkwy
- Crime, opioids, asylum seekers fill up Assini, Bello debate
- MCSO provides update on progress with Stolen Vehicle Task Force
Weather forecast: Plenty to watch into the end of the week
Friday a few more showers are liable through the day, but it won’t be washout by any means. This will also be our last day in the 70s for the foreseeable and reasonable future. Expect most of the showers to focus in the morning hours, and then much like Thursday to see the clouds slowly break up.