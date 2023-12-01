ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 1, 2023.
- Fire causes significant damage to vacant house on Lime Street
- Water main break leads to shut off in part of Batavia
- Roc Holiday Village 2023: FAQ and info to know!
- Hope Lodge decorated for holiday season
- Crews work to assemble the Genesee Keg Tree ahead of lighting
- Bills star Von Miller to be charged with assaulting pregnant girlfriend in Texas
Weather forecast: A Friday soaking with more wet weather into the weekend
We stay dry into the early morning on Friday but expect steady rain to gradually overspread the area from the southwest midway through and continue to increase through the noon hour. That steady rain will hold into the afternoon before tapering Friday evening. We’re not done, instead turning our focus to more scattered showers into Saturday with highs in the 40s continuing. Given that relatively warmth, this is all liquid through Saturday.