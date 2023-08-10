ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The next storm system arrives today as a weak low with not much backing aloft. Weak forcing and broad instability will mean rain but not strong storms as a few waves pass overhead. The first wave this morning comes with just a few showers, likely south of the Thruway. The next will be in the afternoon along a line that could bring a slight risk for a stronger storm. Many will get missed, and overall a tenth of an inch or so is expected, except with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Temperatures hold in the middle 70s.