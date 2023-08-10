ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, August 10, 2023.
- FBI asks public to assist in Spencerport teacher facing child porn charges
- At least 36 dead on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii, county reports
- Monroe County Legislature passes ‘Ban the Box’ bill
- Credit card debt hits an all-time high for Americans
- Fisher-Price’s new Bills Little People set to be sold at Wegmans for a good cause
Weather forecast: Rain around this morning
The next storm system arrives today as a weak low with not much backing aloft. Weak forcing and broad instability will mean rain but not strong storms as a few waves pass overhead. The first wave this morning comes with just a few showers, likely south of the Thruway. The next will be in the afternoon along a line that could bring a slight risk for a stronger storm. Many will get missed, and overall a tenth of an inch or so is expected, except with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Temperatures hold in the middle 70s.