ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
- 5 people were wounded in a shooting after a homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore
- New York leaders share their thoughts on speaker being ousted
- URMC doctor on identifying signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder
- RMSC announces viewing party for partial eclipse
- Bills in London vs Jacksonville: How to watch
Weather forecast: Last gasp of warmth before a cool and wet weekend
Wednesday and Thursday are two more beautiful days ahead of us. We will see temperatures soar back into the mid 80s. Summer in October that may remind a few folks to bring out the sunblock for the next couple of days. Be sure to get outside and soak up all of the sun and warmth you can because the end is in sight.