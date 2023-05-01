ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, May 1, 2023.

Steady rain still lingering for many in Rochester and the Finger Lakes turns to scattered showers overnight and into Monday morning. However, our stubborn and anomalously cool area of low pressure will continue to hang around over the Great Lakes providing unsettled weather to welcome in the month of May. While this rain won’t be particularly heavy, it’ll keep our gloomy conditions alive. There may even be some stronger showers that support a few rumbles of thunder and even some graupel mixing in. That’s the stuff that looks like dippin’ dots, often mistaken for hail.