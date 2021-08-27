Sunrise Smart Start: August 27, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Rochester firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street.

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. Friday. Officials say a hearing-impaired occupant happened to be awake when he smelled smoke and texted 911.

Everyone in the building made it out safely, authorities say. It took firefighters about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

One firefighter was sent to Strong Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for heat exhaustion.

Officials say there was considerable structural damage to the right side of the residence on multiple floors.

Firefighters say the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A Rochester man was sent to the hospital after a stabbing on Flint Street.

Officers responded to the area around 2 a.m. and found a 57-year-old man with stab wounds to the upper body.

Authorities say he was also the victim of a robbery.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health issued guidance Thursday for reporting results of at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

As at-home COVID-19 test kits become increasingly available, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has developed an online portal for reporting positive test results. Regardless of test kit instructions, officials say results should be entered into the new portal.

Officials say individuals who enter a positive test result will be contacted by the Department of Public Health to be placed in isolation. Health leaders say this will ensure these individuals receive proper support and documentation for work absence, etc. It will also allow for Monroe County contact tracers to determine if others are at risk.

According to the health department, individuals do not need to report negative at-home test results at this time.

For additional assistance, please contact the COVID-19 Hotline at (585) 753-5555 or COVID19@MonroeCounty.gov

The US Supreme Court on Thursday ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden’s administration in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court said in an unsigned opinion Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The justices rejected the administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s authority. The three liberal justices dissented.

It was the second high court loss for the administration this week at the hands of the court’s conservative majority. On Tuesday, the court effectively allowed the reinstatement of a Trump-era policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The new administration had tried to end the Remain in Mexico program, as it is informally known.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has selected Brian Benjamin, a state senator from New York City, as her choice for lieutenant governor.

The governor’s selection was reported Wednesday, although neither of their offices would confirm the information.

“Happy to be here in Harlem to announce, and I think this is a secret, right?” Hochul said. “There’s no secrets,. I am so delighted to announce my partner, and the word partner means something to me. Someone who works side-by-side in the trenches, someone to be out there championing our policies and the administration’s agenda in every corner of the state, with a real focus on new York City.”

Benjamin is second to become the state’s second Black lieutenant governor, as Hochul herself became the first female governor in New York history when she was sworn into office on Tuesday.

“I never imagined in a million years that I would be standing here as the lieutenant governor of New York,” Benjamin said.

The Democratic state senator from Harlem has focused his legislative career on criminal justice reform and affordable housing. He’s also the Chair of the senate’s Revenue and Budget Committee.

Hochul said a formal swearing-in ceremony will be held for Benjamin after Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6.

Timothy Granison, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, returned to federal court Thursday morning.

Granison was arrested after a raid at the house he and the mayor own on May 19.

Both Warren and Granison are charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child, and failure to secure a firearm. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Thursday’s appearance in court was for a status conference. Granison’s attorney, John DeMarco, says his team is currently going through all the evidence the prosecutors have sent, and he says, so far, 80% has not been related to his client.

“The RPD, or the state police — whoever had the investigation at the time — stumbled, if you will, upon my client,” DeMarco said. “So this was an investigation that predated any involvement by Mr. Granison. Therefore, I think the report was about a seven or eight month investigation, so it was well underway. So a lot of the information has no bearing on Mr. Granison, but we need to go through it all to understand the context of his alleged actions.

Granison is due back in court November 9.

A few thunderstorms and heavy downpours will be likely across the Southern Tier and parts of the Finger Lakes region as the previous frontal boundary stalls across the New York/Pennsylvania border during the day.

This will provide locally heavy downpours and even some lightning to some while those north of the boundary stay dry.

This brief break from the heat disappears by Saturday as the front retreats north and humidity returns. We expect temperatures to climb back into the middle 80s. Instability in place as well as extra moisture should warrant a few storms in the afternoon, but most will remain dry.

Rain chances go up into Sunday as we remain firmly in the warm sector. Lack of any stronger winds aloft will mean any storms that do form will bring tropical downpours that could cause flood concern for any areas stuck under slow-moving rain. Temperatures will be back in the middle 80s.