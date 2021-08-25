Sunrise Smart Start: August 25, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Rochester police are investigating after two people were shot overnight on the city’s southwest side.

Police say the shooting occurred around 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Genesee Street.

Officials say two people were shot; one victim is a male in his 30s who was shot at least once in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A second victim, a female in her teens, was shot in the lower body and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Both victims are Rochester residents.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

In her first full address to the public, Governor Kathy Hochul gave the initial layout of what leadership under her administration will look like.

Schools, protecting renters and vaccine growth all revolved around Gov. Hochul’s first speech directly to the state of New York. On her first day as the 57th Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul assured school districts will get the guidance they need to reopen with policies handed down from the state level.

“We need to require vaccinations for all school personnel with an option to test out weekly,” Gov. Hochul said. “At least for now. I’m also immediately directing the department of health to institute universal masking for anyone entering our schools.”

These are some parts of a wider school reopening plan the Governor is expected to announce before the end of the week. She then went into pushing for more vaccine availability to come out at more sites for booster shots and expand mandates for shots.

“Prepare for booster shots and make sure they are available distributed quickly and reliably,” Gov. Hochul said. “When I consult with Dr. Fauci last week we discussed the urgent need to make sure vaccinated individuals receive a booster dose at eight months.”

Gov. Hochul then touched upon the $2.7 billion the state set aside for rent relief but has not reached the thousands of New Yorkers at risk of eviction. She vows to speed up the process.

Authorities at the Rochester Police Department responded to a call of a robbery that had occurred at Chase Bank near Lake Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers at the scene confirmed the suspect had left the area of the crime. Police continue to investigate the incident. There is currently no one in custody at this time.

According to RPD, no one was harmed during the crime. The area is open to local traffic but the bank will remain closed upon further investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with additional information to call 911.

With schools reopening in just a few short weeks, News 8 WROC hosted a Coronavirus Town Hall Tuesday with local officials to help answer your pandemic-related questions.

This town hall special was joined by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, and Bo Wright, the President of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents and the Rush-Henrietta Central School District superintendent.

Mask mandates? Vaccination requirements? Social distancing and contact tracing policies? These topics and more where answered by Rochester’s leading health officials.

The Rochester Police Department announced Tuesday that they have made an arrest following an fatal car accident earlier this month that killed 20-year-old Nyasia Walker.

Authorities say Michelle Correia, 30 of Rochester was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the second degree.

Police say after striking Walker, Correia left the scene without stopping.

She is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail.

She was arraigned arraigned in Rochester City Court Wednesday.

A Rochester man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the violent protests back in May 2020 in downtown Rochester, federal officials announced.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Shakell Sanks of Rochester was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of rioting. Sanks pleaded guilty in June.

According to prosecutors, Sanks assisted others in attempting to light fabric on fire that was stuffed into the cas tank belonging to the City of Rochester Family Crisis Intervention Team.

The car eventually became engulfed in flames and was a total loss, officials say

It’s been awhile since Rochester last recorded a 90 degree day. We have to go back to early July to find our last one, but tomorrow stands a good chance of ending that streak. With highs expected to spike into the lower 90s and humidity values still running high, we’ll deal with heat index values that could flirt with 100 degrees at times. Heat Advisories are in effect Wednesday for the entire viewing area.

While most of Wednesday is simply hot and dry, we’ll at least have SOME chance for a random thunderstorm to fire. A slight increase in storm chances returns Thursday as a weak cold front pushes through the region. Thursday will again be very warm and humid until we can get in on the other side of that front. Given it’s diffuse nature, forcing along the boundary will be weak, so overall rain chances will still be in the isolated category. Behind that front, we’ll enjoy a single refreshing day Friday where highs stay below 80 degrees and humidity backs off under sunny skies. Our weekend warms back up into the 80s as isolated to scattered thunderstorms return both Saturday and Sunday.

There are indications a more pronounced could front will force it’s way into the area in the Monday time frame. That would offer another shot at rain/storms, followed by a brief bout of cooler and less humid air.