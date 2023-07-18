ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Weather forecast: Smoky skies linger as Tuesday storms develop in the afternoon.

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine Tuesday with chances for rain in the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms are firing up that will lead to gusty winds. Temperatures get into the lower 80s and humidity should remain at bay.