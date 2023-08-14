ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, August 14, 2023.

The new week kicks off on a smooth note with increasing clouds and temperatures still cooler than average for mid-August standards in the mid-70s. Rain chances go up by late Monday evening as our next storm system is set to bring a round of scattered showers and rumbles overnight and into early Tuesday morning. The timing is starting to trend a bit earlier now with rain arriving as “early” as 9 PM across WNY, but most of the day should be spent rain free. As the position of the low stays mostly to our south, the severe threat remains low, but heavy rain and localized ponding in roadways will be likely. Skies start to dry out Tuesday evening with an isolated shower or two. Highs will be even cooler than Monday in the low 70s, some areas not escaping the 60s.