ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

We have got a weak boundary across New York State that is translating to scattered rain showers through the Northeast. None of this rain will result in a downpour as there just isn’t enough lift to warrant anything more than a moderate rainfall. There will be hours of dry time this afternoon and temperatures hold in the 40s. We are stuck in this exact pattern through the overnight and into early Wednesday. That translates to another warm night with overnight lows hanging in the 40s and a rain chance early.