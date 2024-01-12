ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, January 12, 2024.
- Mayor Evans: ‘Unacceptable’ to see Rochester man kicked out of ambulance
- PAB launches investigation into crash involving RPD cruiser
- Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter after deadly Victor stabbing
- Spectrum announces it will raise rates again at end of January
- Diggs confident in Bills after team stays in ‘wheelbarrow’
Weather forecast: High Wind Warnings are back for the weekend storm in Rochester
The system will start out bringing snow showers to the region Friday evening with the wind flow coming out of the south. Temperatures quickly start to rise into the upper 30s, allowing for the precipitation to switch from snow to rain. It’s a windy night with winds gusting upward of 50 mph. Rain showers will dominate most of Saturday morning. As the system moves out of the region, a cold front will move through Saturday late afternoon into evening, bringing in a massive, colder air mass.