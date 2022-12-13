ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
- Man shot and killed inside vehicle on Alphonse St.
- 2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty
- Greenlight to add 6,000 households in Chili
- Clifton Springs residents concerned over alleged odors from G.W. Lisk
- New York tackles hate and bias with new prevention unit
- Local family gives back to Golisano’s, delivers gifts with firefighters
Weather forecast: Eyes on the end of the week
Our Tuesday appears to be the relative gem of the week with partly cloudy skies yielding some sunshine and highs in the middle 30s. We’ll see some partial sunshine into Wednesday before clouds start to thicken up from there. That’s when the meteorological madness starts to kick in.