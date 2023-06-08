ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, June 8, 2023.
- 3 teens shot in Rochester after Frost Avenue crash
- Teens, 8-year-old suspected in Otis Street warehouse arson
- Hochul gives update on air quality across New York state
- Uptick in calls for ambulance response amid bad air quality
- ‘A childhood dream come true’: Josh Allen named Madden NFL 24 cover athlete
Weather forecast: Rain chances rise and air quality concerns remain
Smoke returns by Thursday morning, while anticipated to not be as thick as the day before air quality levels are expected to fall to the point that EVERYONE should once again be taking precautions through the day. Smoke will lessen through the afternoon Thursday much like it did on Wednesday.