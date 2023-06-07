ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
- Air quality issues raise health concerns for at-risk groups
- Schools canceling, limiting outdoor activities due to poor air quality
- Former RPD Sergeant to complete 8 state marathon in Rochester
- PGA, Europe tours to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, ending litigation
Weather forecast: Wildfire smoke has dramatically reduced air quality in Rochester
Canadian wildfires continue to dominate WNY’s weather story today as thick smoke blankets the region. Some of that smoke has made it down to the surface, not only obscuring our view and reducing air quality, but becoming strong enough to smell.