ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Thursday, an air quality health advisory remains in effect through midnight as wildfire smoke continues to linger near the surface more information on this can be found in the article above. Otherwise Thursday, temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s through the afternoon with hazy sunshine as skies remain free of clouds but not smoke.