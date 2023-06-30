ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, June 30, 2023.
- Convicted sex offender found guilty of murdering woman last September
- Rochester area universities respond to Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action
- 2,200 cars stolen so far in 2023; MCSO, Officials present plan for change
- Rochester City Hall lights up in teal for ‘World Scleroderma Day’
- Air Quality Health Advisory extended through Friday, June 30
Weather forecast: After the smoke comes heat and humidity
Friday, chances for a few isolated showers rise as humidity noticeably increases and our next pattern change works into the region shifting our flow from the north to the west. This will also help to clear out some of the lingering wildfire smoke by Friday evening but it will take time for the air to be smoke-free. Any rain that does fall, however sporadically, will also help to clear the air too. Highs in the low 80s!