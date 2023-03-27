ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, March 27, 2023.

We begin things on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting around freezing and climbing to near 40 degrees by noon. A quick-moving system will then pass by mainly to our south, but will still provide enough energy for a widespread burst of precipitation starting early afternoon and lasting through the evening. Areas along and north of I-90 could see a few of these mixed showers as early as Monday morning while the rest of the region waits until later in the day.