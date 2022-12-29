ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, December 29, 2022.
- Five people arrested for entering abandoned hotel in Rochester after viral video
- Supreme Court orders Title 42 border restrictions to remain in place
- Mayor Malik Evans gives year-end review of Rochester
- Dept. of Public Service expands investigation into RG&E billing complaints
- Volunteer firefighters & EMS to receive tax break
Weather forecast: The heat is here as temperatures run well above average
Thursday starts clear for much of the region, which combined with temperatures rising to 40 before noon and the mid 40s by the end of the day, will help to really kickstart the melting process across the region. Sunshine will last until about 2 or 3pm when some clouds start to roll in above in anticipation of our late week rain maker. Despite the clouds, we’ll stay dry throughout the rest of the day and overnight into Friday.