ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, June 9, 2023.
- Two men hospitalized after two overnight shootings in Rochester
- Triple shooting involving teens prompts city and county action
- ‘8 States for Maz’: Former RPD sergeant extends original goal by two days
- After 15 years, Angelica’s Law passes in New York State Senate
- American Heart Association’s Rochester Heart Walk & Run moves indoors
Weather forecast: Air quality slowly improves and rain chances rise
We transition to more clouds and cooler temperatures as lows into the upper 40s and low 50s. We get another wave of rain Friday, the timing here would be in the morning and into the early afternoon. Expect slow clearing into the late afternoon and early evening. Highs on Friday get to the upper 60s.