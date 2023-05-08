ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, May 8, 2023.

After starting the morning off in the mid 40s with a few lingering clouds, seasonably warm air makes a comeback and will hang tight into much of the week ahead. Highs will climb into the mid 60s starting on Monday with mostly sunny skies emerging by the afternoon. As the Southern Tier gets clipped by a few showers as another weak system passes just to our south, the rest of us stay dry.