ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, May 8, 2023.
- SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead, multiple hurt
- Driver dies in overnight car accident, MCSO investigates
- ‘8 states for Maz’ honors fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
- Senator Brouk hosts 2nd annual community baby shower
- ‘Tap It Bar and Grill’ in the Top Four for NY Best Burger competition
Weather forecast: Sunshine and seasonable air return for the week ahead
After starting the morning off in the mid 40s with a few lingering clouds, seasonably warm air makes a comeback and will hang tight into much of the week ahead. Highs will climb into the mid 60s starting on Monday with mostly sunny skies emerging by the afternoon. As the Southern Tier gets clipped by a few showers as another weak system passes just to our south, the rest of us stay dry.