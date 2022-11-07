ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 7, 2022.
- 4-year-old shot in parked car in Rochester
- MCSO: Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Town of Sweden
- Crime, economics, education, and healthcare: Zeldin and Hochul’s latest rallies
- Water Scare: Canandaigua corrects typo in water report
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to purchase Rochester cannabis operation
Weather forecast: Sunshine dominates this week
The new week ahead will feature a brief return to seasonable temperatures before what appears to be one last sunny, warm stretch. All of this followed by what looks like a distinct pattern flip with colder air on the horizon next weekend.